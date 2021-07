Job Alert: News Anchor (Full-Time), Corus Entertainment (Calgary)

Global News Radio 770 CHQR has an exciting opportunity for a Full-Time News Anchor. Reporting to the News Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for gathering, researching, writing and presenting radio newscasts and stories. We’re looking for someone with a great attitude to be a part of a team that strives to bring the best news and information to all our platforms, each and every day.

For more details, click here.