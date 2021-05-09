Job alert: News Anchor, Corus Entertainment (Calgary)

Global News Radio 770 CHQR has an exciting opportunity for a Casual Weekend/Holiday – News Anchor. Reporting to the News Manager, you will be responsible for gathering, researching and writing and presenting news pieces for 770 CHQR. We’re looking for a news and information junkie who wants to be part of a great team, in a casual, fill-in capacity.

For more details:

https://can60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/corusent/Site/CORUS/Posting/View/3366