Job Alert: National Online Journalist – Social Media – New Media (CRTC), Corus Entertainment (Toronto)

You will execute best-in-class, data-driven social media strategies for our Global News social media accounts. Immersed in all things news, you are on the pulse of what’s trending locally, provincially, nationally and abroad. You’re familiar with the stories that will resonate with our audience and have the skills to spark conversations on the social media platforms we participate in. You have a passion for media, radio, content and social, and enjoy creating, building and being part of a dynamic team and industry. You will work closely with our online, radio and broadcast teams on developing stand-out social content to attract audiences to a news brand they can trust.

