Job alert: National Online Journalist, Breaking News, Corus Entertainment (Toronto)

Reporting to the Managing Editor, Breaking News, you will be responsible for creating and coordinating national and international stories for Globalnews.ca and various sections and sub-sites across Canada.

You will be expected to produce compelling web and multi-platform content, including text-based articles, video and interactive online features. You will also be expected to assist Globalnews.ca in reaching traffic goals, increasing user engagement and building relationships with a variety of key internal stakeholders, including web developers and programmers, digital project management teams and usability experts. The position will be based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more details, click here.