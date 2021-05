Job alert: Multi-Skilled Journalist, 8-10 months contract, Bell Media (Vancouver)

CTV Vancouver has a temporary fixed-term opportunity for an experienced multi-skilled journalist. In this role you will be responsible for all aspects of creating, writing producing, and on-air reporting, of a news story from researching and interviewing to shooting and editing. A strong knowledge and interest in news distribution on digital and social media channels is required.

For more details, click here.