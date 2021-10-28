Job Alert: Multi-Skilled Associate Producer, CTV News Victoria, Bell Media

Bell Media has an opportunity for an experienced writer/associate producer to join the CTV2 Vancouver Island newsroom creating content for TV and digital platforms. The successful candidate will be writing news for TV, helping research and gather daily news and build TV newscasts, along with writing and publishing stories for the CTV2 News website and social media streams.

Reporting to the Senior Producer, the successful candidate will have experience that demonstrates exceptional editorial skills and professionalism.

For more details, click here.