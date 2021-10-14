Job Alert: Multi-Skilled Associate Producer, CTV News Vancouver, Bell Media

Bell Media has an opportunity for an experienced TV journalist to join the CTV Vancouver newsroom as a Multi-Skilled Associate Producer, creating daily news content for TV. The successful candidate will be a writer and associate producer, writing stories and building lineups for broadcast. Reporting to the Senior Producer, the successful candidate will have experience that demonstrates exceptional editorial skills and professionalism.

