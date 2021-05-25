Job alert: Multi-platform editor – ENG Digital Technician, Corus Entertainment (Winnipeg)

Global News is currently seeking a full-time ENG Digital Technician (Group 4: ENG Digital Technician) to join their team. This position is part of the Global News team which produces local newscasts 7-days a week. This position reports directly to the Executive Producer, Television with direction from Provincial Managing Editor.

The successful candidate will be required to work a variety of shifts including early mornings, days, evenings and weekends.

