Job Alert: Multi Media Journalist, Edmonton, Bell Media
Reporting to the Managing Editor, this multi-talented and motivated team player will be based in Edmonton, Alberta and will be responsible for performing the functions of a Video Journalist. Typical duties would include, but not be limited to:
- Interviewing, writing, shooting, editing, producing and reporting, of local news stories.
- Producing and writing compelling digital copy.
- Anchoring live newscasts on occasion if required.
- Proven ability to generate original story ideas and to complete the appropriate scripting, editing and production of the story to get to air.
- Gathering content for newscasts.
For more details, click here.