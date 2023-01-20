Job Alert: Multi Media Journalist, Edmonton, Bell Media

Reporting to the Managing Editor, this multi-talented and motivated team player will be based in Edmonton, Alberta and will be responsible for performing the functions of a Video Journalist. Typical duties would include, but not be limited to:

Interviewing, writing, shooting, editing, producing and reporting, of local news stories.

Producing and writing compelling digital copy.

Anchoring live newscasts on occasion if required.

Proven ability to generate original story ideas and to complete the appropriate scripting, editing and production of the story to get to air.

Gathering content for newscasts.

