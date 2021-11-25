Job Alert: Multi Media Journalist, CTV Saskatoon, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

  • News Reporting, script writing and voicing, ENG camera operation & editing
  • Producing and writing strong editorial content for digital platforms
  • Generating and pitching original story ideas daily, focusing on local
  • Edit and transmit video remotely using IP technology
  • Live reporting
  • Anchoring news and weather as required
  • Editorial decision making
  • Developing & maintaining relationships with key stakeholders in various areas of the local market (economic, political, retail, industrial, law enforcement)
  • Shooting and editing assignments

For more details, click here.

