Job Alert: Multi Media Journalist, CTV Saskatoon, Bell Media
Responsibilities:
- News Reporting, script writing and voicing, ENG camera operation & editing
- Producing and writing strong editorial content for digital platforms
- Generating and pitching original story ideas daily, focusing on local
- Edit and transmit video remotely using IP technology
- Live reporting
- Anchoring news and weather as required
- Editorial decision making
- Developing & maintaining relationships with key stakeholders in various areas of the local market (economic, political, retail, industrial, law enforcement)
- Shooting and editing assignments
For more details, click here.