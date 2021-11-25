Job Alert: Multi Media Journalist, CTV Saskatoon, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

News Reporting, script writing and voicing, ENG camera operation & editing

Producing and writing strong editorial content for digital platforms

Generating and pitching original story ideas daily, focusing on local

Edit and transmit video remotely using IP technology

Live reporting

Anchoring news and weather as required

Editorial decision making

Developing & maintaining relationships with key stakeholders in various areas of the local market (economic, political, retail, industrial, law enforcement)

Shooting and editing assignments

