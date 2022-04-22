Job Alert: Multi Media Journalist, Bell Media (Halifax)

Responsibilities:   

  • Responsible for on-going, pro-active coverage of regional and local issues in the Maritimes coverage area
  • Contribute to CTV Atlantic news programs by gathering video, conducting interviews, writing news stories, and creating digital content
  • Operate live broadcast technology, including but not limited to, microwave, satellite, and Dejero (Box units and apps)
  • Operate ENG equipment, including Atlas technology, for news gathering
  • Edit news material in the station and in the field
  • Research and write news stories for the web

