Job Alert: Multi Media Journalist, Bell Media (Halifax)
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for on-going, pro-active coverage of regional and local issues in the Maritimes coverage area
- Contribute to CTV Atlantic news programs by gathering video, conducting interviews, writing news stories, and creating digital content
- Operate live broadcast technology, including but not limited to, microwave, satellite, and Dejero (Box units and apps)
- Operate ENG equipment, including Atlas technology, for news gathering
- Edit news material in the station and in the field
- Research and write news stories for the web
