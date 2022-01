Job Alert: Multi-Media Journalist, Anchor, CTV Edmonton, Bell Media

Reporting to the Director of News and Public Affairs, this multi-talented and motivated team player will be based in Edmonton, Alberta and will be responsible for performing the functions of a Traffic Anchor on CTV Morning Live, as well as a Multi-Media Journalist, contributing to news and social media content. Enthusiasm for early mornings will be key in this position.

For more details, click here.