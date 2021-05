Job alert: Managing Editor, Digital, Corus Entertainment

Working closely with the News leadership teams in Regina, Winnipeg and Saskatoon, this position reports into the Editor in Chief, News Digital based in Toronto. Some travel between stations will be required as part of this position. This role may be based out of Regina, Winnipeg, or Saskatoon.

For more details:

https://can60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/corusent/Site/CORUS/Posting/View/4115