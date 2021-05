Job alert: Journalist, Technical Producer, CJAD 800, Talent, Bell Media (Montreal)

Under the Program Director at CJAD 800, we have an open position for a Journalist/Technical Producer. Our mission is simple: inform, entertain and provide a voice to Montrealers. News Talk Radio CJAD 800 is Montreal’s “go to” for compelling conversation and frequent news, weather and traffic.

For more details, click here.