Job Alert: Investigative Journalist, Noovo, Bell Media (Montreal)
Responsibilities:
- Produce hard-hitting reports that reveal information of public interest that is usually kept hidden
- Maintain a rich network of contacts to initiate or support investigations
- Propose and develop original topics for coverage; strong ability to go beyond the news
- Present your reports on TV and digital, in video and in writing
- Shoot own footage, edit/light and produce stories for both TV and digital
