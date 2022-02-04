Job Alert: Freelance, News Reporter and Announcer, CFAX 1070 Radio, Bell Media

Bell Media is looking for an experienced reporter and announcer to join the News Team at CFAX radio in Victoria, BC. The ideal candidate will be experienced in news writing, reporting and announcing, enjoy working as part of a collaborative team and have a genuine interest in the current events of the community. The successful candidate will also fill-in as the News and Sports Anchor for all dayparts – including early mornings!

For more details, click here.