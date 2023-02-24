Job Alert: Executive Producer – Global News Winnipeg

Global News is currently seeking a full-time Executive Producer to join their team. This is a key leadership position and part of a management team that leads an award winning newsroom developing content for TV, Radio, and Online 7-days a week. This position is based in Winnipeg and reports directly to the News Director.

The successful candidate will be required to work a variety of shifts including early mornings, days, evenings and weekends.

