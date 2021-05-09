Job alert: EFP Camera/Audio (Edm)-Commercial Production, Corus Entertainment (Edmonton)

Global Edmonton, a division of Corus Entertainment is looking for a highly skilled and results-driven EFP Camera/Audio operator to join the Creative Services team. Corus Creative Services provides Global Edmonton and Clients with a full-service production facility for the creation of television commercials, corporate videos, digital video and design, out-door design, brand Image campaigns, unique integration commercial opportunities, contesting opportunities, promotion concept development and execution of short and long format programming. In addition, Creative Services provides clients with creative concept ideas, copywriting, full production capabilities, design, animation and non-linear editing. The successful candidate will work in this extremely competitive creative market and will report to the Manager of Creative Services.



For more details:

https://can60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/corusent/Site/CORUS/Posting/View/4081

