Job Alert: Digital Journalist – Global News Edmonton

Global Edmonton’s news department is seeking a full-time Digital Journalist based out of Edmonton. Reporting to the Managing Editor, the successful candidate will be a flexible multi-tasker with a positive, can-do attitude. This person will be required to work a variety of shifts including early mornings, days, evenings and weekends reporting, shooting, writing, and editing content for TV, radio and web.

For more details, click here.