Job Alert: Digital Coordinator, Temporary, CTV Atlantic, Bell Media (Halifax)

Responsibilities:

Identify, research, select and write original news stories, headlines and captions for CTV Atlantic’s digital platforms. Stay on top of breaking news throughout the day and collaborate with Video Journalists and Multi Media Journalists in packaging stories on the website effectively. Assist other staff members with digital information & interactivity

Monitor the daily wires, social media, websites and other news sources; update and amend web & social media content on a regular basis throughout the shift to ensure its freshness and competitive edge. Create daily web poll

Edit and post news from the CTV Atlantic newsroom and wire services across digital platforms ensuring that the content of all news, features, interviews, and photos are posted to the website in a manner consistent with CTV standards and style

For more details, click here.