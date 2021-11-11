Job Alert: Digital Content Producer, CTV Kitchener, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

Lead the station’s overall web presence, also including non-news related content such as information and features that will drive additional audiences and revenue

Identify, research, and write news stories and headlines for the station’s website and social media properties in keeping with the station’s standards and style

Stay on top of breaking news, ensuring fresh and relevant content on the site

Edit, package and publish video content for CTV News Digital to serve all news platforms

Drive the station’s social media strategy in consultation with the editorial team

For more details, click here.