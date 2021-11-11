Job Alert: Digital Content Producer, CTV Kitchener, Bell Media
Responsibilities:
- Lead the station’s overall web presence, also including non-news related content such as information and features that will drive additional audiences and revenue
- Identify, research, and write news stories and headlines for the station’s website and social media properties in keeping with the station’s standards and style
- Stay on top of breaking news, ensuring fresh and relevant content on the site
- Edit, package and publish video content for CTV News Digital to serve all news platforms
- Drive the station’s social media strategy in consultation with the editorial team
