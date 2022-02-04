Job Alert: Digital Content Producer, Bell Media (Halifax)
Responsibilities:
- Manage graphics production, design and creative integration on MOVE and Virgin Radio Halifax websites
- Incorporate contests, promotions, audio/video and creatives using Content Management System (CMS)
- Produce Rich Media and static digital banners and marketing visuals
- Manage and assist on-air and promotions staff in updating content on stations Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts
- Track Digital Audio stats and review with on-air staff in Monthly Meeting
- Produce bi-weekly email newsletters for both stations.
- Produce wrap-up reports for all client contest initiatives
For more details, click here.