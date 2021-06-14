Job Alert: Digital Content Editor, CTVNews.ca, Bell Media (Montreal)

The digital content editor is a journalist who specializes in using video and other digital media to cover news stories. The perfect candidate will have a strong background in journalism, excellent writing skills and the ability to quickly learn new programs and processes. Within the span of a normal work day, the digital content editor can expect to provide support for local CTV affiliates across Canada, respond to breaking news and events and publish content to social media. We’re looking for a dynamic candidate who can go with the flow, adapt to ever-changing situations and work with the team to provide the best experience to our viewers.

For more details, click here.