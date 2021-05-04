Job alert: Digital Content Editor, CTV Toronto, Bell Media

The digital content editor is a journalist who specializes in using video and other digital media to cover news stories. The perfect candidate will have a strong background in journalism, excellent writing skills and the ability to quickly learn new programs and processes. Within the span of a normal work day, the digital content editor can expect to respond to breaking news and events and publish content to social media. We’re looking for a dynamic candidate who can go with the flow, adapt to ever-changing situations and work with the team to provide the best experience to our viewers.

For more details:

https://jobs.bce.ca/bell/job/Scarborough-Digital-Content-Editor%2C-CTV-Toronto%2C-Bell-Media-ON/738880000/