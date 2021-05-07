Job alert: Digital Broadcast Journalist – Video Journalist, Corus Entertainment (Winnipeg)

Do you enjoy working on a dynamic team of people committed to serving the community with information and conversation? Are you excited to share your stories with Global News Winnipeg, 680 CJOB and globalwinnipeg.ca audiences?



Global News has an exciting opportunity for a Digital Broadcast Journalist (Group 4: Digital Broadcast Journalist) to join our team.

Reporting to the Manager, News and Content, the successful candidate will be responsible for collecting and presenting news on our digital, radio and television platforms.



For more details:

https://can60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/corusent/Site/CORUS/Posting/View/3816