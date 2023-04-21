Job Alert: Digital Broadcast Journalist – Global News Toronto (Online)

Global News is looking for full-time Digital Broadcast Journalists from a variety of locations within Canada. Reporting to the Managing Editor of Digital and Breaking News, this role will be focused on covering breaking news and enterprise stories across a wide range of topics including but not limited to domestic and world affairs, politics, health, economic and consumer affairs, equity and household issues. 

