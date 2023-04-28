Job Alert: Digital Broadcast Journalist – Global News Regina

Global Regina is looking for a Digital Broadcast Journalist to join their team! Reporting to the Managing Editor, the successful candidate would produce compelling, original content for TV, online, and other platforms. This role reaffirms our commitment to breaking news, community reporting, and digital-first approach to build the future of news. This role involves working a variety of shifts including early mornings, days, evenings, overnights, weekends, and holidays.

For more details, click here.