Job Alert: Digital Broadcast Journalist – Global News Ottawa

Global News is looking for an exceptional political Digital Broadcast Journalist based in Ottawa to report for the network’s website GlobalNews.ca and file for Global’s broadcast properties. The successful candidate has a proven record of breaking major stories, building a network of sources and contacts, and delivering to tight deadlines with strong editorial judgement. They have a passion for politics, understand how to work quickly and collaboratively to distill complex information into compelling and understandable stories, and are able to quickly pivot between assignments when required.

For more details, click here.