Job Alert: Digital Broadcast Journalist – Global News Halifax

Global Halifax is looking for a full-time Digital Broadcast Journalist to join their team. In this role, you’ll cover live and breaking daily news, along some enterprise, in-depth reporting and the occasional lighter story. You’re a storyteller and multitasker. You can shoot, write, edit and report for television and online. You embrace an environment where you can work independently and as part of a team to meet daily deadlines. You’ll be working with our News at 6 team, and will be assigned to a variety of shifts, including weekends. You’ll be working onsite and in the field.

For more details, click here.