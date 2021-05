Job alert: Digital Broadcast Journalist, Corus Entertainment (Regina)

Global Regina’s News Department is currently seeking a full time Digital Broadcast Journalist to join their team. The successful candidate for this position will be required to work a variety of shifts and perform a variety of duties. This position reports to the Managing Editor.

For more details:

https://can60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/corusent/Site/CORUS/Posting/View/4107