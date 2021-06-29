Job Alert: Content Producer, Noovo, CP2 (Montréal)
Responsibilities:
- The production of one or more newscasts
- Determine the means of production required for the production under their responsibility; see to the development of, and compliance with, the direction and production criteria
- Determine the pacing of the show in collaboration with the senior information manager and ensure the means to deliver within the set parameters are implemented
- Assign journalists and camera operators according to needs; see that the production meets the standards prescribed by the management
For more details, click here.