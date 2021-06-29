Job Alert: Content Producer, Noovo, CP2 (Montréal)

Responsibilities:

The production of one or more newscasts

Determine the means of production required for the production under their responsibility; see to the development of, and compliance with, the direction and production criteria

Determine the pacing of the show in collaboration with the senior information manager and ensure the means to deliver within the set parameters are implemented

Assign journalists and camera operators according to needs; see that the production meets the standards prescribed by the management

For more details, click here.