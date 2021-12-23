Job Alert: Community Relations Coordinator/Videographer-News Gathering, Global News (Lethbridge)

Global Lethbridge is looking for a full-time Community Relations Coordinator/Videographer to join our team. The successful candidate will be required to work a variety of shifts including days, evenings, and regular weekend shifts. Responsibilities include reporting, shooting ENG material, producing local and network news online content, fostering new and existing community partnerships, producing community calendars for broadcast, and representing Global Lethbridge at community events. This position reports directly to the Newsroom Manager and works closely with the Marketing Manager.

For more details, click here.