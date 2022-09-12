Job Alert: CHCH Producer – Evening News

Key Responsibilities

Work with the news director, executive producer, assignment editor, digital lead and other news team members to develop and determine what stories and content will be featured in the newscasts and across all platforms.

In conjunction with the news director and executive producer, oversee the look, production and editorial direction of the Evening News and its associated online and social media accounts

Develop story ideas and contacts

Write scripts, intros and all show elements in conjunction with anchors and others, while efficiently and effectively communicating across the newsroom.

Supervise editorial line-up, provide creative direction and assignments to graphics operators and vet graphics, videos, and scripts

Take the show to air in the control room working with the control room staff, working closely with the director/switcher on the visual presentation

