Job Alert: CHCH Line-Up Editor, Morning Live
Responsibilities:
- Source and write clear, concise, and creative copy for Morning Live’s broadcast and digital platforms
- Source video and other images for those stories
- Line up newscasts in conjunction with the producer
- Liaise with control room staff to ensure smooth execution of newscast
- Work with the Morning Live reporter with their story or stories of the day.
- Conduct research and interviews
- Develop sources
For more details, click here.