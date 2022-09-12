Job Alert: CHCH Line-Up Editor, Morning Live

Responsibilities:

  • Source and write clear, concise, and creative copy for Morning Live’s broadcast and digital platforms
  • Source video and other images for those stories
  • Line up newscasts in conjunction with the producer
  • Liaise with control room staff to ensure smooth execution of newscast
  • Work with the Morning Live reporter with their story or stories of the day.
  • Conduct research and interviews
  • Develop sources

