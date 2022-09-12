Job Alert: CHCH Line-Up Editor, Morning Live

Responsibilities:

Source and write clear, concise, and creative copy for Morning Live’s broadcast and digital platforms

Source video and other images for those stories

Line up newscasts in conjunction with the producer

Liaise with control room staff to ensure smooth execution of newscast

Work with the Morning Live reporter with their story or stories of the day.

Conduct research and interviews

Develop sources

For more details, click here.