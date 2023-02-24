Job Alert: Chase Producer, BNN Bloomberg, One-year contract, Bell Media (Toronto)

BNN Bloomberg has a one-year contract opening for a Chase Producer. Working from our national newsroom in downtown Toronto, the successful candidate will be intimately involved in planning and executing daily programming produced by Canada’s only television service devoted to business, finance and the markets. If you are a highly-motivated individual with strong business and television knowledge and great story ideas this position is for you.

For more details, click here.