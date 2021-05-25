Job alert: Broadcast Technologist (Clg)-Master Control Technology, Corus Entertainment (Calgary)

The Corus Entertainment, Conventional Master Technology team is seeking a candidate for a 9 month contract position as a Broadcast Technologist located in Calgary, Alberta. This position Reports to the Manager of Conventional Master Technology. The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining, supporting and implementing technologies within the Master Control and Quality Control Broadcast Facility.

For more details, click here.