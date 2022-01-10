Job Alert: Automated Cntrl Room Operator-News Production & Control Room, Global News Toronto
Reporting to the Manager of Broadcast Operations, your responsibilities will be as follows:
- Direct “Global News Morning” Halifax from 6am – 9am Atlantic Time.
- Direct various live and pre-taped programming for on air and online broadcasts
- Perform facilities checks and technical initialization for robotic cameras, video switchers, audio boards, graphics system and teleprompter.
- Work closely with producers, anchors and reporters in blocking and building show rundowns.
- Be a leader in the control room and provide guidance and direction for technical teams.
