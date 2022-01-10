Job Alert: Automated Cntrl Room Operator-News Production & Control Room, Global News Toronto

Reporting to the Manager of Broadcast Operations, your responsibilities will be as follows:

Direct “Global News Morning” Halifax from 6am – 9am Atlantic Time.

Direct various live and pre-taped programming for on air and online broadcasts

Perform facilities checks and technical initialization for robotic cameras, video switchers, audio boards, graphics system and teleprompter.

Work closely with producers, anchors and reporters in blocking and building show rundowns.

Be a leader in the control room and provide guidance and direction for technical teams.

For more details, click here.