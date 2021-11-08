Job Alert: Associate Editor, Narcity (Edmonton)

Narcity Media is looking for a motivated and experienced Associate Editor to join our rapidly expanding editorial team. The Associate Editor will play a pivotal role in our daily operations by working with writers to break exclusive stories relevant to readers in Edmonton. We are seeking a storyteller who loves Edmonton and believes it’s the most interesting place in the world. They are excited about covering everything from local politics to real estate to restaurants — whatever is happening in the city.

For more details, click here.