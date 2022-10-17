Job Alert: Assignment producer, regions, Bell Media (Montreal)
Responsibilities
- Assign journalists and videographers in the Saguenay, Trois-Rivières or Sherbrooke and Central Québec regions and oversee production deadlines for TV, radio newscasts and digital
- Generate ideas for original reporting and ensure production by team members
- Help journalists with storytelling practices and ensuring their news items are well-told
- Organise and manage an editorial calendar for idea-generation and deadlines
- Along with the senior news director for regions and the senior director of operations, help organise videographers’ production schedule
