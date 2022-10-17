Job Alert: Assignment producer, regions, Bell Media (Montreal)

Responsibilities

Assign journalists and videographers in the Saguenay, Trois-Rivières or Sherbrooke and Central Québec regions and oversee production deadlines for TV, radio newscasts and digital

Generate ideas for original reporting and ensure production by team members

Help journalists with storytelling practices and ensuring their news items are well-told

Organise and manage an editorial calendar for idea-generation and deadlines

Along with the senior news director for regions and the senior director of operations, help organise videographers’ production schedule

