Job alert: Assignment Editor-News Gathering, Corus Entertainment (Toronto)

Global News Toronto has an immediate, full time career opportunity for an Assignment Editor.

The successful candidate for this position will be a proven assignment editor, capable of making decisions on planning, and organizing news agendas, and will be responsible for the overall assignment desk. Knowledge of the Toronto and overall Ontario market is necessary. Managerial experience is required. This position will also involve substantial scheduling duties and various news and newsroom administration responsibilities.

For more details:

https://can60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/corusent/Site/CORUS/Posting/View/4055