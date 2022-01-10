Job Alert: Announcer, Morning Show, Senior – On-Air Talent, Power 97 (Winnipeg)

We have a unique opportunity at one of Canada’s most iconic radio stations. Power 97 is looking for a new morning show to kill it from the 30th floor in downtown Winnipeg. YOU want to work at the BEST rock station in town. WE want someone smart, bold, fearless, and entertaining with superhuman social media skills. YOU want the BEST job ever. WE want someone confident and battle-tested who fits a rock audience and is willing to accept that we work together as a family here…a weird, over-talkative family, but a family nonetheless. That might sound schmaltzy, but we like nice people.

We’re excited about this gig and you should be too. Whether you’re part of an existing team or on your own you’ll need to bring it, so start preparing.

For more details, click here.