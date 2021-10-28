Job Alert: Anchor, Video Journalist, Bell Media (Sudbury)
Responsibilities:
- Anchor newscasts/live reporting-will involve evening assignments
- Conduct interviews, script writing and voicing
- Strong editorial decision-making
- Create line-ups and write stories to CTV News Editorial standard
- Co-hosting and weather presentation may be required
- Write digital articles and maintain up-to-date digital news platforms
- Participate in station and community events
- Daytime and overnight travel may be required
- Other related duties as assigned
For more details, click here.