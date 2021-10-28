Job Alert: Anchor, Video Journalist, Bell Media (Sudbury)

Responsibilities:   

  • Anchor newscasts/live reporting-will involve evening assignments
  • Conduct interviews, script writing and voicing
  • Strong editorial decision-making
  • Create line-ups and write stories to CTV News Editorial standard
  • Co-hosting and weather presentation may be required
  • Write digital articles and maintain up-to-date digital news platforms
  • Participate in station and community events
  • Daytime and overnight travel may be required
  • Other related duties as assigned

For more details, click here.

Share: