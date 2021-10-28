Job Alert: Anchor, Video Journalist, Bell Media (Sudbury)

Responsibilities:

Anchor newscasts/live reporting-will involve evening assignments

Conduct interviews, script writing and voicing

Strong editorial decision-making

Create line-ups and write stories to CTV News Editorial standard

Co-hosting and weather presentation may be required

Write digital articles and maintain up-to-date digital news platforms

Participate in station and community events

Daytime and overnight travel may be required

Other related duties as assigned

For more details, click here.