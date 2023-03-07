Job Alert: Afternoon Show On-Air Announcer – Toronto Radio 102.1 The Edge

Are you ready for the Edge? We have a rare opening for a personality to add to our great lineup of unique and creative talent. Corus Quay Radio, 102.1 The Edge is looking for a vibrant on-air personality to co-host the afternoon show out of Toronto. You will also work on content preparation and creation for on-air, social and digital platforms. We are looking for a positive, talented individual to add to The Edge team.

For more details, click here.