RTDNA Regional Winners – a message from the President

Today, I am pleased to announce the winners of the regional RTDNA awards! We would have preferred to recognize your accomplishments in person but these challenging times have prevented our annual awards galas and convention from taking place. Instead, we will honour our regional winners on the RTDNA Canada website.

In addition to a list of all the winners, there is also a special video that we created to help celebrate our colleagues’ incredible contributions of the past year.

Recognizing the important work of our members in this time of disruption is a reminder that journalism has never been more important.

Journalists are on the frontlines reporting critical information, telling the human stories of loss and heroism and holding governments and institutions to account.

We will be announcing the National, Network and Lifetime Achievement awards in the coming days so stay tuned.

Take care, stay healthy and all the best to you and your families.

Sincerely,

Fiona Conway, President RTDNA Canada