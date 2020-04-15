Menu
  Become a Member

RTDNA Regional Winners – a message from the President

Today, I am pleased to announce the winners of the regional RTDNA awards!  We would have preferred to recognize your accomplishments in person but these challenging times have prevented our annual awards galas and convention from taking place. Instead, we will honour our regional winners on the RTDNA Canada website.

In addition to a list of all the winners, there is also a special video that we created to help celebrate our colleagues’ incredible contributions of the past year.

Recognizing the important work of our members in this time of disruption is a reminder that journalism has never been more important.

Journalists are on the frontlines reporting critical information, telling the human stories of loss and heroism and holding governments and institutions to account.

We will be announcing the National, Network and Lifetime Achievement awards in the coming days so stay tuned.

Take care, stay healthy and all the best to you and your families.

Sincerely,

Fiona Conway, President RTDNA Canada

 

RTDNA
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

News on Twitter

image_08image_06image_05image_04image_11

News on Facebook

RTDNA Canada

Top Authors

Latest Post

blog

tags

680 NEWS 2016 2017 accomplishments Atlantic Awards canada CBC Cecilia Walters Charles Adler Conference Corus CTV CTV Calgary CTV Montreal David Spence Digital Events excellence Global News Calgary Gord Gillies John Daly journalism Keith Leslie lifetime achievement Mark Mietkiewicz Mutsumi Takahashi National Network News news management Prairie President's Award radio Regional Rogers rtdna RTDNA Canada Sandie Rinaldo Scott Metcalfe service Stuart McLean Terry Milewski The Canadian Press TV

Categories

Tags

680 NEWS 2016 2017 accomplishments Atlantic Awards canada CBC Cecilia Walters Charles Adler Conference Corus CTV CTV Calgary CTV Montreal David Spence Digital Events excellence Global News Calgary Gord Gillies John Daly journalism Keith Leslie lifetime achievement Mark Mietkiewicz Mutsumi Takahashi National Network News news management Prairie President's Award radio Regional Rogers rtdna RTDNA Canada Sandie Rinaldo Scott Metcalfe service Stuart McLean Terry Milewski The Canadian Press TV

Quick Links

Social Icon

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Get Latest News Direct to Your Inbox

SUBSCRIBE

23 Empire Avenue
Toronto, ON
M4M 2L3

Membership, Conference & Events:
Sherry Naylor
admin@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (416) 368.8253

Awards: Sherry Naylor
info@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (416) 368.8253

News On Twitter

Top
Copyright © RTDNA CanadaWeb Design Toronto by Kinex Media