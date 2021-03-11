Menu
  Become a Member

RTDNA Canada Webinar: Life After Mainstream Journalism

If you missed this week’s webinar, Life After Mainstream Journalism – Opportunities, Innovation, Toolkit and Reinvention in an Unpredictable and Shifting Industry, you can watch the video here.

It is no secret that the landscape of broadcasting and journalism in Canada is constantly shifting. One thing that many of us forget in the hustle and bustle of the day-to-day, is that the skill-sets we have built are very valuable outside of the daily news. In this webinar we will discuss some of the alternate avenues that may be available to us.

Moderator: Vanmala Subramaniam, The Globe and Mail

Panelist: Alex Freedman, Community Radio Fund of Canada

Panelist:Jennifer Hollett, Walrus Canada

Panelist: David McKie, National Observer

Send your questions for the panelists to events@rtdnacanada.com

We hope you can join us.

RTDNA
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

News on Twitter

image_08image_06image_05image_04image_11

News on Facebook

RTDNA Canada

Top Authors

Latest Post

blog

tags

680 NEWS 2016 2017 accomplishments Atlantic Awards canada CBC Cecilia Walters Charles Adler Conference Corus CTV CTV Calgary CTV Montreal David Spence Digital Events excellence Global News Calgary Gord Gillies John Daly journalism Keith Leslie lifetime achievement Mark Mietkiewicz Mutsumi Takahashi National Network News news management Prairie President's Award radio Regional Rogers rtdna RTDNA Canada Sandie Rinaldo Scott Metcalfe service Stuart McLean Terry Milewski The Canadian Press TV

Categories

Tags

680 NEWS 2016 2017 accomplishments Atlantic Awards canada CBC Cecilia Walters Charles Adler Conference Corus CTV CTV Calgary CTV Montreal David Spence Digital Events excellence Global News Calgary Gord Gillies John Daly journalism Keith Leslie lifetime achievement Mark Mietkiewicz Mutsumi Takahashi National Network News news management Prairie President's Award radio Regional Rogers rtdna RTDNA Canada Sandie Rinaldo Scott Metcalfe service Stuart McLean Terry Milewski The Canadian Press TV

Quick Links

Social Icon

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Get Latest News Direct to Your Inbox

SUBSCRIBE

23 Empire Avenue
Toronto, ON
M4M 2L3

Membership, Conference & Events:
Sherry Naylor
admin@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (416) 368.8253

Awards: Sherry Naylor
info@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (416) 368.8253

News On Twitter

Top
Copyright © RTDNA CanadaWeb Design Toronto by Kinex Media