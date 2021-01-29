Menu
RTDNA Canada Webinar: Journalistic Objectivity, Inclusion, and BIPOC Journalists

Please join us on Wednesday, February 3 for the first in a new series of RTDNA Canada webinars where we seek to get to the heart of issues and meet the challenges of journalism today. 

Journalistic Objectivity, Inclusion, and BIPOC Journalists

The notion of journalistic objectivity underpins the traditional understanding of how to do journalism. As journalists, we are trained to think we can be impartial observers of the truth. But what truth are we reflecting? Whose truth are we reflecting? And is this notion of objectivity – this sense of impartial observation – acting as a barrier to entry for journalists of colour?

Date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Time: 12:00 pm EST

Via Zoom.

Please register in advance for this webinar here

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. 

Moderator: Beatrice Politi, Network Managing Editor, Global News

Panelist: Tamika Forrester, CBC News

Panelist: Farah Nasser, Global News

Panelist: Karyn Pugliese, Ryerson University

Join our panel for an open discussion about journalistic objectivity and inclusion in today’s newsrooms.

Send your questions for the panelists to events@rtdnacanada.com

We hope you can join us.

23 Empire Avenue
Toronto, ON
M4M 2L3

Membership, Conference & Events:
Sherry Naylor
admin@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (416) 368.8253

Awards: Sherry Naylor
info@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (416) 368.8253

