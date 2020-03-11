RTDNA Canada – COVID-19 Update

We are closely monitoring the recent developments regarding COVID-19. We will keep our members informed as to the status of our upcoming regional meetings and national conference. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Sherry Naylor at admin@RTDNACanada.com.
