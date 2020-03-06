RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Western Region Award Finalists Vancouver, BC – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Western Region with the finalists for the regional awards. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in
Vancouver, BC – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Western Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
Western Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on March 28 in Vancouver, BC. For more information, or to register, visit https://rtdnaevents.com/events/2020/03/28/rtdna-western-regional-awards-dinner
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2020 RTDNA Awards – Western Region Finalists:
Digital
Best Podcast
- 980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinson’s
- 980 CKNW – This is Why
- CBC Vancouver – Sanctioned: The Arrest of a Telecom Giant
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC British Columbia – Northern B.C. Homicides
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Fire Destroys Historic Victoria Hotel
- Global BC – Northern B.C. murders
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Vancouver – Meng Wanzhou Trial
- CTV News Vancouver – Manhunt: The Search for 2 Teen Murder Suspects
- Global BC – Northern B.C. Murders
Data Storytelling
- CBC Vancouver – Cash, Cars and Computers: A Year of Administrative Civil Forfeiture in B.C.
- NEWS 1130 – 20 SkyTrain Elevators Out of Service for 30 Days in 2019
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – CBC.CA/BC
- CTV News Vancouver – Big Breaking News
- NEWS 1130 / CityNews – CityNews1130.com & NEWS 1130 on Instagram
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – CBC Victoria – Digital Storytelling
- CTV News Vancouver Island – CTV News Vancouver Island
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Vancouver – Rescued By A Maharaja
- CBC Vancouver – Syrian Refugees Vote for the First Time as Canadian Citizens
- Global BC – Warriors Against Violence
Excellence in Social Media
- CBC Vancouver – Sanctioned: The Arrest of a Telecom Giant
- Global BC – Facebook Live with B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Vancouver – Climate Strike in Vancouver
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Vancouver – The Problem with the Lions Gate Bridge
- CTV News Vancouver – The 3,800 Club: My Journey with Breast Cancer
- NEWS 1130 / CityNews – Upset About the Rainbow Poppy? You’ve Been Duped by Fake News
Sports – Feature Reporting
- Global BC – EA FIFA
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC Victoria – “On the Island” Goes On the Mountain
- CTV Vancouver – Live From The Road, Snowstorm Coverage
- CTV Vancouver Island – iPad Newscast
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Vancouver – Killers
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Vancouver – Professional Health Colleges
- CTV Vancouver – Discreditable Conduct, Sexual Harassment at the Vancouver Police Department
- CTV Vancouver – Disorder in the House, Legislature Spending Investigation
Original / Enterprise
- CBC Vancouver – Paramedic Access Concerns
- CBC Vancouver – Unbroken
- CTV Vancouver – Money Laundering Investigation
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- 980 CKNW – Metro Vancouver Transit Showdown
- CKRW The RUSH – Whitehorse Plane Crash
- NEWS 1130 – Peace Arch Crash
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC British Columbia – Struggling to Survive: Thousands of Workers Impacted as B.C. Mills Shut Down Across the Province
- CBC Vancouver – Fentanyl Deaths: Do We Need a Safe Supply of Drugs?
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Plaza Hotel Fire: A Story Too Close for Comfort
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Vancouver – Matheson
- NEWS 1130 – Still Fighting
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Prince George – Refuge at the Mall: Wildfire Smoke Driving Canadians to Create ‘Clean Air Shelters’
- CBC Vancouver – Killers: J Pod on the Brink
- CBC Yukon – Haa Kusteeyi Arrival
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Jessica’s Secret
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – 100 Yew St.
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Vancouver – Despair, Addiction, Poverty: When Is Enough Enough? A CBC Town Hall from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
- CBC Yukon – Haa Kusteeyi Gathering
- CKRW The RUSH – The 2019 Canadian Federal Election on CKRW The RUSH
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- 980 CKNW – Trudeau Blackface
- CBC Vancouver – New Normal
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary: Horse Carriage Politics
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Kelowna – Radio West, Recovery: Stories From the Ashes
- CBC Vancouver – A Canadian Genocide: the MMIWG Final Report
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Bus Strike Averted
- NEWS 1130 – 9am News: February 12th 2019
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- B100 – CFJC 5pm News
- CBC Kamloops – Parkcrest School Fire
- C-FAX 1070 AM – VICTORIA @ NOON
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Still Standing, Sunrise Tofu
Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince George – From Top Cop to Beekeeper
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Kamloops – Rugby Hen
- CBC Prince Rupert – Prince Rupert’s Sneaker Fiend
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CHEK News – Gabriola Plane Crash
- CTV Vancouver – Wicked Weather: Snowstorm Coverage
- Global BC – Northern BC Murders
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CHEK – Canada’s Manhunt: Island Killers on the Run
- CTV Vancouver – Dumpster Fire: ICBC Investigation
- Global BC – Northern B.C. murders
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Vancouver – Learning Language of Ucwalmícwts to Connect to Her Lil’wat Identity
- CBC Vancouver – Celebrating 100 Years of Acceptance in Vancouver Island Ghost Town
- CHEK News – Cheering For Miranda
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CBC Vancouver – Vancouver Street Names: Quirky, Random Facts Behind the Names You Know
- CBC Yukon – Ember Fire Academy
- CTV Vancouver – Ghosts on the Menu: Vancouver’s Most Haunted Restaurant
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Growing Vegan
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CFJC – You’re Not Alone – A Deeper Look into Suicide
- CKPG TV – Along the Line
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CTV Vancouver – Balance of Power: Nanaimo By-Election
- Global BC – B.C. Post-Election Show
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Vancouver – But Where Are You Really From? A Seemingly Simple Question, With a Complicated Answer
- CTV Vancouver – Remembrance Day: The Last Word With Mike McCardell
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – Unearthly Performance: The Haunting of the Orpheum Theatre
- Global BC – Brother XII
- Global BC – Little Rock Nine B.C. Connection
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK – Night Nets
- CTV Vancouver Island – Lexi’s Legacy
- Global Okanagan – Death Party
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CTV Vancouver Island – Diamond Daily Double
- CTV Vancouver Island – A Legend Remembered
- Global BC – Vancouver Giants’ Biggest Fan
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver: The Tech Industry
- CFJC – Balance of Power
- Global BC – Focus BC: August 16, 2019
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: Snowstorm Hits South Coast
- Global BC – Global BC News Hour: July 23, 2019
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)
- CKPG TV – Miracle on Third
- CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6
- CHEK News – CHEK News at 5: On The Road
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Kathryn Stewart
Co-chair, Western Region, RTDNA Canada
kathryn@cknw.com
Peter Wagner
Co-chair, Western Region, RTDNA Canada
peter.wagner@vancouverradio.rogers.com
Sherry Naylor
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
