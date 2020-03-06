RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Western Region Award Finalists

Vancouver, BC – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Western Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Western Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on March 28 in Vancouver, BC. For more information, or to register, visit https://rtdnaevents.com/events/2020/03/28/rtdna-western-regional-awards-dinner

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2020 RTDNA Awards – Western Region Finalists:

Digital

Best Podcast

980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinson’s

980 CKNW – This is Why

CBC Vancouver – Sanctioned: The Arrest of a Telecom Giant

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC British Columbia – Northern B.C. Homicides

CTV News Vancouver Island – Fire Destroys Historic Victoria Hotel

Global BC – Northern B.C. murders

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Vancouver – Meng Wanzhou Trial

CTV News Vancouver – Manhunt: The Search for 2 Teen Murder Suspects

Global BC – Northern B.C. Murders

Data Storytelling

CBC Vancouver – Cash, Cars and Computers: A Year of Administrative Civil Forfeiture in B.C.

NEWS 1130 – 20 SkyTrain Elevators Out of Service for 30 Days in 2019

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – CBC.CA/BC

CTV News Vancouver – Big Breaking News

NEWS 1130 / CityNews – CityNews1130.com & NEWS 1130 on Instagram

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – CBC Victoria – Digital Storytelling

CTV News Vancouver Island – CTV News Vancouver Island

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Vancouver – Rescued By A Maharaja

CBC Vancouver – Syrian Refugees Vote for the First Time as Canadian Citizens

Global BC – Warriors Against Violence

Excellence in Social Media

CBC Vancouver – Sanctioned: The Arrest of a Telecom Giant

Global BC – Facebook Live with B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Vancouver – Climate Strike in Vancouver

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Vancouver – The Problem with the Lions Gate Bridge

CTV News Vancouver – The 3,800 Club: My Journey with Breast Cancer

NEWS 1130 / CityNews – Upset About the Rainbow Poppy? You’ve Been Duped by Fake News

Sports – Feature Reporting

Global BC – EA FIFA

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC Victoria – “On the Island” Goes On the Mountain

CTV Vancouver – Live From The Road, Snowstorm Coverage

CTV Vancouver Island – iPad Newscast

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Vancouver – Killers

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Vancouver – Professional Health Colleges

CTV Vancouver – Discreditable Conduct, Sexual Harassment at the Vancouver Police Department

CTV Vancouver – Disorder in the House, Legislature Spending Investigation

Original / Enterprise

CBC Vancouver – Paramedic Access Concerns

CBC Vancouver – Unbroken

CTV Vancouver – Money Laundering Investigation

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

980 CKNW – Metro Vancouver Transit Showdown

CKRW The RUSH – Whitehorse Plane Crash

NEWS 1130 – Peace Arch Crash

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC British Columbia – Struggling to Survive: Thousands of Workers Impacted as B.C. Mills Shut Down Across the Province

CBC Vancouver – Fentanyl Deaths: Do We Need a Safe Supply of Drugs?

C-FAX 1070 AM – Plaza Hotel Fire: A Story Too Close for Comfort

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Vancouver – Matheson

NEWS 1130 – Still Fighting

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Prince George – Refuge at the Mall: Wildfire Smoke Driving Canadians to Create ‘Clean Air Shelters’

CBC Vancouver – Killers: J Pod on the Brink

CBC Yukon – Haa Kusteeyi Arrival

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Jessica’s Secret

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – 100 Yew St.

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Vancouver – Despair, Addiction, Poverty: When Is Enough Enough? A CBC Town Hall from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

CBC Yukon – Haa Kusteeyi Gathering

CKRW The RUSH – The 2019 Canadian Federal Election on CKRW The RUSH

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

980 CKNW – Trudeau Blackface

CBC Vancouver – New Normal

C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary: Horse Carriage Politics

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Kelowna – Radio West, Recovery: Stories From the Ashes

CBC Vancouver – A Canadian Genocide: the MMIWG Final Report

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Bus Strike Averted

NEWS 1130 – 9am News: February 12th 2019

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

B100 – CFJC 5pm News

CBC Kamloops – Parkcrest School Fire

C-FAX 1070 AM – VICTORIA @ NOON

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Still Standing, Sunrise Tofu

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince George – From Top Cop to Beekeeper

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Kamloops – Rugby Hen

CBC Prince Rupert – Prince Rupert’s Sneaker Fiend

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CHEK News – Gabriola Plane Crash

CTV Vancouver – Wicked Weather: Snowstorm Coverage

Global BC – Northern BC Murders

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CHEK – Canada’s Manhunt: Island Killers on the Run

CTV Vancouver – Dumpster Fire: ICBC Investigation

Global BC – Northern B.C. murders

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Vancouver – Learning Language of Ucwalmícwts to Connect to Her Lil’wat Identity

CBC Vancouver – Celebrating 100 Years of Acceptance in Vancouver Island Ghost Town

CHEK News – Cheering For Miranda

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CBC Vancouver – Vancouver Street Names: Quirky, Random Facts Behind the Names You Know

CBC Yukon – Ember Fire Academy

CTV Vancouver – Ghosts on the Menu: Vancouver’s Most Haunted Restaurant

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Growing Vegan

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CFJC – You’re Not Alone – A Deeper Look into Suicide

CKPG TV – Along the Line

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Vancouver – Balance of Power: Nanaimo By-Election

Global BC – B.C. Post-Election Show

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Vancouver – But Where Are You Really From? A Seemingly Simple Question, With a Complicated Answer

CTV Vancouver – Remembrance Day: The Last Word With Mike McCardell

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – Unearthly Performance: The Haunting of the Orpheum Theatre

Global BC – Brother XII

Global BC – Little Rock Nine B.C. Connection

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK – Night Nets

CTV Vancouver Island – Lexi’s Legacy

Global Okanagan – Death Party

Sports – Feature Reporting

CTV Vancouver Island – Diamond Daily Double

CTV Vancouver Island – A Legend Remembered

Global BC – Vancouver Giants’ Biggest Fan

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver: The Tech Industry

CFJC – Balance of Power

Global BC – Focus BC: August 16, 2019

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6

CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: Snowstorm Hits South Coast

Global BC – Global BC News Hour: July 23, 2019

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)

CKPG TV – Miracle on Third

CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6

CHEK News – CHEK News at 5: On The Road

