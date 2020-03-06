RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Prairies Region Award Finalists Calgary, AB – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Prairies Region with the finalists for the regional awards. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in
RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Prairies Region Award Finalists
Calgary, AB – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Prairies Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
Prairies Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 4 in Calgary, AB. For more information, or to register, visit https://rtdnaevents.com/events/2020/04/04/rtdna-prairie-regional-awards-dinner
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2020 RTDNA Awards – Prairie Region Finalists:
Digital
Best Podcast
- CBC Edmonton – Slumtown
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit
- Global Calgary – Crime Beat: Darkness in the Pass
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Manitoba – Manhunt
- CTV Winnipeg – Carbon Monoxide Leak
- Global Edmonton – High Level Wildfire Evacuation
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Manitoba – Liquor Thefts
- Global Alberta – Alberta Election 2019
- Global Saskatoon – Jaskirat Sidhu Sentencing
Data Storytelling
- CBC Calgary – Calgary Has 1,200 Playground Zones: Most Speeding Tickets Are Issued in Just These 10 Spots
- CBC North – The NWT’s 18th Legislative Assembly, by the Numbers
- CTV Winnipeg – Winnipeg Homicides
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – 1919
- CBC Manitoba – Instagram
- CBC Manitoba – Innovation
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan
- CTV Regina – CTVNewsRegina.ca
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Calgary – Tsuut’ina Nation Pop–Up Bureau
- CBC Manitoba – Bakla Culture
- CBC Saskatchewan – Finding Home Series
Excellence in Social Media
- CBC Manitoba – Louis Riel: Traitor or Hero?
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit
- Radio–Canada Alberta – Justin Trudeau et l’insécurité en français
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Manitoba – Election Debate
- CBC North – NWT – CBC Asks: How Do We Keep Indigenous Women and Girls Safe?
- Global Alberta – Alberta Election 2019
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Calgary – Canada’s Forests Actually Emit More Carbon Than They Absorb — Despite What You’ve Heard on Facebook
- CBC Calgary – The Anger is Real, But Is Western Separatism?
- CBC Saskatchewan – Happy Rebirthday
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Manitoba – Jocelyn Peterman Joins Team Jennifer Jones
- CBC North – CBC North at the Canada Winter Games
- CBC Saskatchewan – Not Just for Jocks
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CTV Calgary – Stampede Parade
- CTV Winnipeg – Grey Cup Championship Parade
- Global Edmonton – Northern Alberta Wildfires
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Manitoba – Operation Vote
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit
- Global Alberta – Decision Alberta Campaign
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Saskatchewan – Fake Jobs
- Global Calgary – Tainted Water
- Global Regina – Tainted Water
Original / Enterprise
- CBC Calgary – Phony Votes and the Kamikaze Candidate: A UCP Leadership Race Investigation
- CTV Calgary – Who’s Watching the Kids?
- Global News Lethbridge – Blood Tribe Killer
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- 660 News – Shooting at CrossIron Mills
- 680 CJOB – Convenience Store Officer Involved Shooting
- CBC Manitoba – BerMax
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Saskatchewan – Road Project Stopped
- 680 CJOB – Gillam Man Hunt
- CBC Saskatchewan – Wascana Park
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Saskatchewan – Beautiful Mess – Shane and Brenda Haddad
- CBC Saskatchewan – Pinehouse Elders
- CBC North – NWT – What Does It Mean to Be An Elder: Margaret Leishman
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Calgary – The Bruce Haack Story: Alberta’s Grandfather of Techno
- CBC Edmonton – The Future of the Mall
- CBC Manitoba – Life in Hiding
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – NWT – The Long Goodbye
- CBC North – NWT – The Woman who Fostered 250 Children
- CBC Saskatchewan – Beautiful Mess Parenting Series – Amanda Smytaniuk
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB – From Bed Frame to Biofuel: The Business of Recycling
- CBC Calgary – Farmer Anne: Librarian Gives Up Her City–Slicker Life to Take Over the Family Farm in Rural Saskatchewan
- CBC Edmonton – Playing Russian Roulette: Former TV Anchor Reveals Secret Opioid Addiction
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- 660 News – Election Night in Alberta
- 680 CJOB – October Ice Storm 2019
- CBC Manitoba – 1919: Bloody Saturday
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- 980 CJME – The Wood File
- CBC Manitoba – Geraldine Shingoose
- CBC Saskatchewan – Miracle on Ring Road: Martha Neovard
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Calgary – The Calgary Eyeopener: Walking Show Through Forest Lawn
- CBC Edmonton – Mark About Town: Edmonton AM Rolls Into Leduc
- CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatoon Morning: Chief Whitecap School Remote
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- 660 News – 660 News – Alberta Election
- CBC Manitoba – Northern Manhunt
- CHQT Global News Radio 880 – Our City, Our News
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM Morning News
- 980 CJME – 980 CJME Morning News
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB – Uncorked: The Dark Side Of Drinking
- CBC Calgary – Karchut on Cars, The Future Sounds of Modern Electric Cars
- CBC Manitoba – Speaking Ojibway Is ‘An Act of Defiance’
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM – Humboldt Strong: One Year Later
- 980 CJME – A Soldier is a Soldier, D-Day 75 “Farmer Johns” Storm Juno Beach
- CBC North – NWT – A Community on the Edge: Tensions Rise in Kugluktuk After Liquor Ban Lifted
- CBC Saskatchewan – Promise to Matty
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Edmonton – Keep on [Tiny] Truckin’
- CBC Manitoba – Rebounding: Lena Wenke
- CBC Saskatchewan – Meet the Riders – Louchiez Purifoy
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV Calgary – Mother & Daughter Murdered
- CTV Calgary – TJ Brodie Collapse
- Global Edmonton – High Level Evacuation
Continuing Coverage Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Calgary – Mother & Daughter Murdered
- Global Calgary – Jasmine and Aliyah
- Global Winnipeg – Global News at 6:00: Winnipeg’s Crime Wave
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Edmonton – 50 years of LGBTQ Culture: How Edmonton’s Gay Bars Gave Shelter to a Movement
- CTV Edmonton – Marni Panas
- Global Calgary – Walking with Pride
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CBC Edmonton – Dr. Doodle
- CTV Calgary – Adventure Cat
- Radio–Canada Alberta – La cloche de fonte: Ringing the bell
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Depressed Rabbits
- CTV Calgary – Police Chief Year Ender
- Global Edmonton – Global News: All In
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – From Oat Field to Coffee Shop
- CHAT TV – Lost in the Mind
- Global Regina – Remembering Rob Vicente
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Edmonton – Alberta Votes 2019
- Global Alberta – Decision Alberta 2019
- Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Stronger
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Manitoba – We are Salvageable
- CTV Saskatoon – Political Round Up
- Global Edmonton – What Price, A Human Life? Bob Layton Editorial
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – Who You Gonna Call?
- CBC Edmonton – Mama Tried
- CTV Edmonton – Goose
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Regina – A Night at the Twilite Drive–in
- CTV Saskatoon – Tanner’s Angel
- Global Saskatoon – Shane Partridge: Redemption from Rock Bottom
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CTV Calgary – Graysen Cameron’s Recovery
- CTV Winnipeg – Synchro Dads
- Global Edmonton – Ethan’s Team
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Edmonton – Our Edmonton: Focus on Food
- CBC Saskatchewan – Set Up for Failure
- Global Regina – Still Searching: The Disappearance of Mekayla Bali
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- Global Calgary – The Search for Jasmine and Aliyah
- Global Edmonton – Global News Hour at 6: May–30–19
- Global Winnipeg – Global News at 6:00: Live on Location October 28
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Regina – News at Six
- CTV Saskatoon – May 22 2019 Newscast
- Global Saskatoon – Jaskirat Sidhu sentenced
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Tim Parent
Chair, Prairies Region, RTDNA Canada
Tim.Parent@rci.rogers.com
Sherry Naylor
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
