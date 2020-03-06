RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Prairies Region Award Finalists

Calgary, AB – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Prairies Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Prairies Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 4 in Calgary, AB. For more information, or to register, visit https://rtdnaevents.com/events/2020/04/04/rtdna-prairie-regional-awards-dinner

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2020 RTDNA Awards – Prairie Region Finalists:

Digital

Best Podcast

CBC Edmonton – Slumtown

CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit

Global Calgary – Crime Beat: Darkness in the Pass

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Manitoba – Manhunt

CTV Winnipeg – Carbon Monoxide Leak

Global Edmonton – High Level Wildfire Evacuation

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Manitoba – Liquor Thefts

Global Alberta – Alberta Election 2019

Global Saskatoon – Jaskirat Sidhu Sentencing

Data Storytelling

CBC Calgary – Calgary Has 1,200 Playground Zones: Most Speeding Tickets Are Issued in Just These 10 Spots

CBC North – The NWT’s 18th Legislative Assembly, by the Numbers

CTV Winnipeg – Winnipeg Homicides

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – 1919

CBC Manitoba – Instagram

CBC Manitoba – Innovation

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan

CTV Regina – CTVNewsRegina.ca

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Calgary – Tsuut’ina Nation Pop–Up Bureau

CBC Manitoba – Bakla Culture

CBC Saskatchewan – Finding Home Series

Excellence in Social Media

CBC Manitoba – Louis Riel: Traitor or Hero?

CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit

Radio–Canada Alberta – Justin Trudeau et l’insécurité en français

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Manitoba – Election Debate

CBC North – NWT – CBC Asks: How Do We Keep Indigenous Women and Girls Safe?

Global Alberta – Alberta Election 2019

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Calgary – Canada’s Forests Actually Emit More Carbon Than They Absorb — Despite What You’ve Heard on Facebook

CBC Calgary – The Anger is Real, But Is Western Separatism?

CBC Saskatchewan – Happy Rebirthday

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Manitoba – Jocelyn Peterman Joins Team Jennifer Jones

CBC North – CBC North at the Canada Winter Games

CBC Saskatchewan – Not Just for Jocks

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CTV Calgary – Stampede Parade

CTV Winnipeg – Grey Cup Championship Parade

Global Edmonton – Northern Alberta Wildfires

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Manitoba – Operation Vote

CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit

Global Alberta – Decision Alberta Campaign

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Saskatchewan – Fake Jobs

Global Calgary – Tainted Water

Global Regina – Tainted Water

Original / Enterprise

CBC Calgary – Phony Votes and the Kamikaze Candidate: A UCP Leadership Race Investigation

CTV Calgary – Who’s Watching the Kids?

Global News Lethbridge – Blood Tribe Killer

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

660 News – Shooting at CrossIron Mills

680 CJOB – Convenience Store Officer Involved Shooting

CBC Manitoba – BerMax

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Saskatchewan – Road Project Stopped

680 CJOB – Gillam Man Hunt

CBC Saskatchewan – Wascana Park

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Saskatchewan – Beautiful Mess – Shane and Brenda Haddad

CBC Saskatchewan – Pinehouse Elders

CBC North – NWT – What Does It Mean to Be An Elder: Margaret Leishman

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Calgary – The Bruce Haack Story: Alberta’s Grandfather of Techno

CBC Edmonton – The Future of the Mall

CBC Manitoba – Life in Hiding

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – NWT – The Long Goodbye

CBC North – NWT – The Woman who Fostered 250 Children

CBC Saskatchewan – Beautiful Mess Parenting Series – Amanda Smytaniuk

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

680 CJOB – From Bed Frame to Biofuel: The Business of Recycling

CBC Calgary – Farmer Anne: Librarian Gives Up Her City–Slicker Life to Take Over the Family Farm in Rural Saskatchewan

CBC Edmonton – Playing Russian Roulette: Former TV Anchor Reveals Secret Opioid Addiction

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

660 News – Election Night in Alberta

680 CJOB – October Ice Storm 2019

CBC Manitoba – 1919: Bloody Saturday

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

980 CJME – The Wood File

CBC Manitoba – Geraldine Shingoose

CBC Saskatchewan – Miracle on Ring Road: Martha Neovard

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Calgary – The Calgary Eyeopener: Walking Show Through Forest Lawn

CBC Edmonton – Mark About Town: Edmonton AM Rolls Into Leduc

CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatoon Morning: Chief Whitecap School Remote

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

660 News – 660 News – Alberta Election

CBC Manitoba – Northern Manhunt

CHQT Global News Radio 880 – Our City, Our News

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM – 650 CKOM Morning News

980 CJME – 980 CJME Morning News

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

680 CJOB – Uncorked: The Dark Side Of Drinking

CBC Calgary – Karchut on Cars, The Future Sounds of Modern Electric Cars

CBC Manitoba – Speaking Ojibway Is ‘An Act of Defiance’

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM – Humboldt Strong: One Year Later

980 CJME – A Soldier is a Soldier, D-Day 75 “Farmer Johns” Storm Juno Beach

CBC North – NWT – A Community on the Edge: Tensions Rise in Kugluktuk After Liquor Ban Lifted

CBC Saskatchewan – Promise to Matty

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Edmonton – Keep on [Tiny] Truckin’

CBC Manitoba – Rebounding: Lena Wenke

CBC Saskatchewan – Meet the Riders – Louchiez Purifoy

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CTV Calgary – Mother & Daughter Murdered

CTV Calgary – TJ Brodie Collapse

Global Edmonton – High Level Evacuation

Continuing Coverage Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV Calgary – Mother & Daughter Murdered

Global Calgary – Jasmine and Aliyah

Global Winnipeg – Global News at 6:00: Winnipeg’s Crime Wave

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Edmonton – 50 years of LGBTQ Culture: How Edmonton’s Gay Bars Gave Shelter to a Movement

CTV Edmonton – Marni Panas

Global Calgary – Walking with Pride

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CBC Edmonton – Dr. Doodle

CTV Calgary – Adventure Cat

Radio–Canada Alberta – La cloche de fonte: Ringing the bell

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Depressed Rabbits

CTV Calgary – Police Chief Year Ender

Global Edmonton – Global News: All In

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – From Oat Field to Coffee Shop

CHAT TV – Lost in the Mind

Global Regina – Remembering Rob Vicente

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Edmonton – Alberta Votes 2019

Global Alberta – Decision Alberta 2019

Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Stronger

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Manitoba – We are Salvageable

CTV Saskatoon – Political Round Up

Global Edmonton – What Price, A Human Life? Bob Layton Editorial

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – Who You Gonna Call?

CBC Edmonton – Mama Tried

CTV Edmonton – Goose

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina – A Night at the Twilite Drive–in

CTV Saskatoon – Tanner’s Angel

Global Saskatoon – Shane Partridge: Redemption from Rock Bottom

Sports – Feature Reporting

CTV Calgary – Graysen Cameron’s Recovery

CTV Winnipeg – Synchro Dads

Global Edmonton – Ethan’s Team

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Edmonton – Our Edmonton: Focus on Food

CBC Saskatchewan – Set Up for Failure

Global Regina – Still Searching: The Disappearance of Mekayla Bali

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

Global Calgary – The Search for Jasmine and Aliyah

Global Edmonton – Global News Hour at 6: May–30–19

Global Winnipeg – Global News at 6:00: Live on Location October 28

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina – News at Six

CTV Saskatoon – May 22 2019 Newscast

Global Saskatoon – Jaskirat Sidhu sentenced

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Tim Parent

Chair, Prairies Region, RTDNA Canada

Tim.Parent@rci.rogers.com

Sherry Naylor

RTDNA Canada Awards

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com