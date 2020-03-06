RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Eastern Region Award Finalists

Halifax, NS – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Eastern Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Eastern Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 4 in Dartmouth, NS. For more information, or to register, visit https://rtdnaevents.com/events/2020/04/04/rtdna-central-regional-awards-luncheon

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2020 RTDNA Awards – Eastern Region Finalists:

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

HalifaxToday – Hurricane Dorian

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC New Brunswick – Future Floods

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Hiring Scandal at The Rooms

CBC Nova Scotia – The Exoneration of Glen Assoun

Data Storytelling

Global News Halifax – Code Zero: Emergency Room Closures in NS

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – Dorian’s Digital Footprints: The Stories We Told

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Nova Scotia – Policing in Nova Scotia, CBC Asks: What Is Your Vision for Policing in Our Province?

CBC Prince Edward Island – The Buddhist Monks and Nuns of PEI

CBC North Iqaluit – Meet Michael Inuarak

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – I Love You, Newfoundland, But I Can No Longer Be Your Kitchen Party Poster Boy

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Secret Cleanup: 2.6 Million Dead Salmon, Here & Now

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Indigenous – Morley Googoo Investigation

CBC New Brunswick – Joi Scientific Investigation

CBC North Iqaluit – Unwanted Skin Grafts

Original / Enterprise

CBC New Brunswick – Seeking Shelter

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Wounded and Lucky

Global News Halifax – Behind the Fences: Construction Safety in NS

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

NEWS 95.7 – MacDonald Bridge Protest

VOCM – Mount Scio Road Fire

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC New Brunswick – Miramichi Students Bond with Special Olympians

CBC Sydney – Global Studies

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Nova Scotia – An Accident Made Him a Paraplegic, But He Never Lost His Fighting Spirit

CBC Prince Edward Island – Alberto’s Clocks, Charlottetown

VOCM – The Great Newfoundland Songbook

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Shouldn’t Need Sayin’

Shouldn’t Need Sayin’ CBC Prince Edward Island – Jean’s Papers, Charlottetown

CBC North Iqaluit – Pirurvik: A Million Dollar Education

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

NEWS 95.7 – Hurricane Dorian Special Coverage

VOCM – Live Provincial Budget Coverage

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Fredericton – Information Morning Fredericton

CBC Prince Edward Island – Island Morning, Charlottetown

NEWS 95.7 – The Sheldon MacLeod Show: Cracked Armor

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC PEI Radio News, Charlottetown

NEWS 95.7 – The Afternoon News, September 10th 2019

VOCM – VOCM News at Noon

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Death at Sea: A Daughter’s Search for Answers

NEWS 95.7 – Saying Goodbye to the Barho Children

Sports – Feature Reporting

VOCM – Growlers Win the Kelly Cup

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Racist Voicemail

CTV Atlantic – Formidable Foe: Dorian on our Doorstep

CTV Atlantic – Innocents Lost: Fatal Fire Claims the Lives of Seven Children

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Global News Halifax – University Hockey Brawl Fallout

NTV News – Guilty as Charged, The Trent Butt Story

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Comedians in Wheelchairs: Navigating St. John’s Takes a Sense of Humour

CTV Atlantic – All Hands on Deck: All Female Crew Tackles Lobster Fishery

Global News Halifax – NS Referee Pay Inequality

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – By Chance: Two Men Discovered They Were Switched at Birth

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – This Is My Story: On the Trail of the Caper That Wasn’t

Global News Halifax – Our Stories, Hurricane Dorian

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Newfoundland & Labrador Votes 2019

CBC Prince Edward Island – PEI Votes 2019, Charlottetown

CTV Atlantic – What Happened Next: The Day After Dorian

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Deaf Choir Sings in Sign Language

CBC Nova Scotia – Remote Nova Scotia Lodge That Hosted Celebrities Now Available to Right Buyer

CTV Atlantic – Holding History in His Hands: The Mysterious Death of Canada’s Best Known Art Thief

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – This Is My Story: From Quadruple Amputee to Powerlifter

NTV News – On the Mark, The Liam Hickey Story

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CTV Atlantic – To Those Who Served: Saluting Their Sacrifice

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Secret Cleanup: 2.6 Million Dead Salmon, Here & Now

CTV Atlantic – Dorian’s Downpour, Post Tropical Turmoil

Global News Halifax – Global News at 6, Hurricane Dorian

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com



Dan Appleby

Co-chair, Eastern Region, RTDNA Canada

Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca



Rhonda Brown

Co-chair, Eastern Region, RTDNA Canada

Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca



Sherry Naylor

RTDNA Canada Awards

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com