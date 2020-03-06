RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Eastern Region Award Finalists

Menu
Halifax, NS – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Eastern Region with the finalists for the regional awards. 

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital. 

Eastern Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 4 in Dartmouth, NS. For more information, or to register, visit https://rtdnaevents.com/events/2020/04/04/rtdna-central-regional-awards-luncheon

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

 

2020 RTDNA Awards – Eastern Region Finalists:

 

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

  • HalifaxToday – Hurricane Dorian

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC New Brunswick – Future Floods
  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Hiring Scandal at The Rooms
  • CBC Nova Scotia – The Exoneration of Glen Assoun

Data Storytelling

  • Global News Halifax – Code Zero: Emergency Room Closures in NS

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV Atlantic – Dorian’s Digital Footprints: The Stories We Told

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Nova Scotia – Policing in Nova Scotia, CBC Asks: What Is Your Vision for Policing in Our Province?
  • CBC Prince Edward Island – The Buddhist Monks and Nuns of PEI
  • CBC North Iqaluit Meet Michael Inuarak

Opinion and Commentary Sam Ross Award

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – I Love You, Newfoundland, But I Can No Longer Be Your Kitchen Party Poster Boy

 

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Secret Cleanup: 2.6 Million Dead Salmon, Here & Now

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

  • CBC Indigenous – Morley Googoo Investigation
  • CBC New Brunswick – Joi Scientific Investigation
  • CBC North Iqaluit Unwanted Skin Grafts

Original / Enterprise

  • CBC New Brunswick – Seeking Shelter
  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Wounded and Lucky
  • Global News Halifax – Behind the Fences: Construction Safety in NS

 

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

  • NEWS 95.7 – MacDonald Bridge Protest
  • VOCM Mount Scio Road Fire

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC New Brunswick – Miramichi Students Bond with Special Olympians
  • CBC Sydney – Global Studies

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

  • CBC Nova Scotia – An Accident Made Him a Paraplegic, But He Never Lost His Fighting Spirit
  • CBC Prince Edward Island – Alberto’s Clocks, Charlottetown
  • VOCM – The Great Newfoundland Songbook

Long Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Shouldn’t Need Sayin’
  • CBC Prince Edward Island – Jean’s Papers, Charlottetown
  • CBC North Iqaluit – Pirurvik: A Million Dollar Education

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

  • NEWS 95.7 – Hurricane Dorian Special Coverage
  • VOCM – Live Provincial Budget Coverage

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

  • CBC Fredericton – Information Morning Fredericton
  • CBC Prince Edward Island – Island Morning, Charlottetown
  • NEWS 95.7 – The Sheldon MacLeod Show: Cracked Armor

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC PEI Radio News, Charlottetown
  • NEWS 95.7 – The Afternoon News, September 10th 2019
  • VOCM – VOCM News at Noon

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Death at Sea: A Daughter’s Search for Answers
  • NEWS 95.7 – Saying Goodbye to the Barho Children

Sports – Feature Reporting

  • VOCM – Growlers Win the Kelly Cup

 

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Racist Voicemail
  • CTV Atlantic – Formidable Foe: Dorian on our Doorstep
  • CTV Atlantic – Innocents Lost: Fatal Fire Claims the Lives of Seven Children

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

  • Global News Halifax – University Hockey Brawl Fallout
  • NTV News – Guilty as Charged, The Trent Butt Story

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Comedians in Wheelchairs: Navigating St. John’s Takes a Sense of Humour
  • CTV Atlantic – All Hands on Deck: All Female Crew Tackles Lobster Fishery
  • Global News Halifax – NS Referee Pay Inequality

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – By Chance: Two Men Discovered They Were Switched at Birth
  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – This Is My Story: On the Trail of the Caper That Wasn’t
  • Global News Halifax – Our Stories, Hurricane Dorian

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Newfoundland & Labrador Votes 2019
  • CBC Prince Edward Island – PEI Votes 2019, Charlottetown
  • CTV Atlantic – What Happened Next: The Day After Dorian

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Deaf Choir Sings in Sign Language
  • CBC Nova Scotia – Remote Nova Scotia Lodge That Hosted Celebrities Now Available to Right Buyer
  • CTV Atlantic – Holding History in His Hands: The Mysterious Death of Canada’s Best Known Art Thief

Sports – Feature Reporting

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – This Is My Story: From Quadruple Amputee to Powerlifter
  • NTV News – On the Mark, The Liam Hickey Story

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

  • CTV Atlantic – To Those Who Served: Saluting Their Sacrifice

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Secret Cleanup: 2.6 Million Dead Salmon, Here & Now
  • CTV Atlantic – Dorian’s Downpour, Post Tropical Turmoil
  • Global News Halifax – Global News at 6, Hurricane Dorian

 

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

 

Contact Information

Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com


Dan Appleby
Co-chair, Eastern Region, RTDNA Canada
Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca


Rhonda Brown
Co-chair, Eastern Region, RTDNA Canada
Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca


Sherry Naylor
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com

