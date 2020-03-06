RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Eastern Region Award Finalists Halifax, NS – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Eastern Region with the finalists for the regional awards. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in
RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Eastern Region Award Finalists
Halifax, NS – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Eastern Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
Eastern Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 4 in Dartmouth, NS. For more information, or to register, visit https://rtdnaevents.com/events/2020/04/04/rtdna-central-regional-awards-luncheon
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2020 RTDNA Awards – Eastern Region Finalists:
Digital
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- HalifaxToday – Hurricane Dorian
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC New Brunswick – Future Floods
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Hiring Scandal at The Rooms
- CBC Nova Scotia – The Exoneration of Glen Assoun
Data Storytelling
- Global News Halifax – Code Zero: Emergency Room Closures in NS
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – Dorian’s Digital Footprints: The Stories We Told
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Nova Scotia – Policing in Nova Scotia, CBC Asks: What Is Your Vision for Policing in Our Province?
- CBC Prince Edward Island – The Buddhist Monks and Nuns of PEI
- CBC North Iqaluit – Meet Michael Inuarak
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – I Love You, Newfoundland, But I Can No Longer Be Your Kitchen Party Poster Boy
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Secret Cleanup: 2.6 Million Dead Salmon, Here & Now
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Indigenous – Morley Googoo Investigation
- CBC New Brunswick – Joi Scientific Investigation
- CBC North Iqaluit – Unwanted Skin Grafts
Original / Enterprise
- CBC New Brunswick – Seeking Shelter
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Wounded and Lucky
- Global News Halifax – Behind the Fences: Construction Safety in NS
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- NEWS 95.7 – MacDonald Bridge Protest
- VOCM – Mount Scio Road Fire
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC New Brunswick – Miramichi Students Bond with Special Olympians
- CBC Sydney – Global Studies
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Nova Scotia – An Accident Made Him a Paraplegic, But He Never Lost His Fighting Spirit
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Alberto’s Clocks, Charlottetown
- VOCM – The Great Newfoundland Songbook
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Shouldn’t Need Sayin’
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Jean’s Papers, Charlottetown
- CBC North Iqaluit – Pirurvik: A Million Dollar Education
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- NEWS 95.7 – Hurricane Dorian Special Coverage
- VOCM – Live Provincial Budget Coverage
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Fredericton – Information Morning Fredericton
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Island Morning, Charlottetown
- NEWS 95.7 – The Sheldon MacLeod Show: Cracked Armor
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC PEI Radio News, Charlottetown
- NEWS 95.7 – The Afternoon News, September 10th 2019
- VOCM – VOCM News at Noon
Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Death at Sea: A Daughter’s Search for Answers
- NEWS 95.7 – Saying Goodbye to the Barho Children
Sports – Feature Reporting
- VOCM – Growlers Win the Kelly Cup
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Racist Voicemail
- CTV Atlantic – Formidable Foe: Dorian on our Doorstep
- CTV Atlantic – Innocents Lost: Fatal Fire Claims the Lives of Seven Children
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- Global News Halifax – University Hockey Brawl Fallout
- NTV News – Guilty as Charged, The Trent Butt Story
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Comedians in Wheelchairs: Navigating St. John’s Takes a Sense of Humour
- CTV Atlantic – All Hands on Deck: All Female Crew Tackles Lobster Fishery
- Global News Halifax – NS Referee Pay Inequality
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – By Chance: Two Men Discovered They Were Switched at Birth
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – This Is My Story: On the Trail of the Caper That Wasn’t
- Global News Halifax – Our Stories, Hurricane Dorian
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Newfoundland & Labrador Votes 2019
- CBC Prince Edward Island – PEI Votes 2019, Charlottetown
- CTV Atlantic – What Happened Next: The Day After Dorian
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Deaf Choir Sings in Sign Language
- CBC Nova Scotia – Remote Nova Scotia Lodge That Hosted Celebrities Now Available to Right Buyer
- CTV Atlantic – Holding History in His Hands: The Mysterious Death of Canada’s Best Known Art Thief
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – This Is My Story: From Quadruple Amputee to Powerlifter
- NTV News – On the Mark, The Liam Hickey Story
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CTV Atlantic – To Those Who Served: Saluting Their Sacrifice
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Secret Cleanup: 2.6 Million Dead Salmon, Here & Now
- CTV Atlantic – Dorian’s Downpour, Post Tropical Turmoil
- Global News Halifax – Global News at 6, Hurricane Dorian
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Dan Appleby
Co-chair, Eastern Region, RTDNA Canada
Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca
Rhonda Brown
Co-chair, Eastern Region, RTDNA Canada
Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca
Sherry Naylor
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
